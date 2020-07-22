Creating Opportunity Together

FINRA enables investors and firms to participate in the market with confidence by safeguarding its integrity. We deploy deep expertise, leading technology and extensive market intelligence to serve as the first line of oversight for the brokerage industry - all at no cost to taxpayers.

We are a not-for-profit organization that – working under the supervision of the SEC – actively engages with and provides essential tools for investors, member firms and policymakers. Because of these deep relationships and together with our stakeholders, we work towards finding common solutions to create a regulatory environment that promotes collaboration, innovation, and fairness. We do this so that investors are safe, while having the opportunity to participate in America’s capital markets.